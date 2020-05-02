You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Business Group Asks Selectmen to Support Recovery Fund

Falmouth Business Group Asks Selectmen to Support Recovery Fund

May 2, 2020

FALMOUTH – A $2 million Falmouth Recovery Loan Fund has been proposed by the Economic Development and Industrial Corporation to Falmouth selectmen to assist local businesses get back on their feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recovery fund would operate as a revolving fund, with money from one business’s repaid low-interest loan being lent out again to another business.

Interest collected from the fund would allow the EDIC to continue the program after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

A loan from the proposed program would typically be between $30,000 and $50,000 and underwritten by a participating bank.

The goal of the fund would be to help businesses get back on their feet and opened by the summer of 2021.

In order to treat every business fairly, a lottery system would be used to determine who would be in the first round of applicants.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 