Falmouth Faith Forum Addressing Opioid Use

FALMOUTH – A faith community forum will take place in Falmouth to discuss opioid use and provide resources on overdose prevention.

The free event is open to the public and is hosted by the Massachusetts HEALing Communities Study. It will be held at Saint Barnabas’s Episcopal Church in Falmouth.

The forum will give insight on how to handle the challenges that come with opioid addiction and will include ways to offer resources to people struggling with substance use disorder.

Reverend Will Mebane of Saint Barnabas’s Episcopal Church and Rabbi Elias Lieberman of the Falmouth Jewish Congregation will host the event, which will include recovery stories of people in the community.

A panel discussion will feature speakers Sarah Bagley, MD, Boston Medical Center; Nancy Regan, Nurse Practitioner and Manger of Substance Use Disorder Program, Community Health Center; Kate Lena, Substance Use Prevention Program Manager, Barnstable County Human Services; and Jeff Rose Sr., Recovery Coach, Community Health Center.

The Community Harm Reduction and Treatment mobile van will be at the event to offer a naloxone training to those interested in learning how to reverse an opioid overdose.

The forum will take place Thursday, May 19 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Complimentary dinner and refreshments from Wolf Pizza will be provided from 5:30pm to 6:30pm.

The program is part of the Bourne and Sandwich HEALing Communities Study-Massachusetts Coalition, which aims to lower the number of opioid-relates fatalities in the two towns and 15 other Massachusetts communities.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter