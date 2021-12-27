Falmouth Fire Department Charges Ahead With New Station Plans

FALMOUTH – In a recent forum with Falmouth Community TV, the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department gave an update on the progress of the new fire station on Sandwich Road.

The new location was chosen by a special committee that reviewed all possible locations.

After compiling a report, the committee examined which areas of the town were most in need of a station close by.

Most of the current stations are situated along Route 28 in order to account for the spread of the population.

Citizens were brought in as part of the station design committee as plans move forward.

Currently, the fire department is also working with the architect to come up with a plan that will then have to be approved by the town.

“We’re starting to make in-roads with things that have been going on for a long time that we have recognized, so we’re very positive about all that’s going on right now, especially this new station,” said Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith.

The department is now experiencing similar levels of activity to ones they were seeing pre-pandemic, with roughly 8,000 calls coming in per year.