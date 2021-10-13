COVID Numbers Continue to Drop in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Public Health Agent Scott McGann recently provided a weekly COVID-19 update on behalf of the Board of Health, reporting a continued downward trend in new COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.
The town’s 14-day daily incidence rate per 100,000 dropped to 10.8 from 18.3 the week prior, while the 14-day positivity percent lowered from 3.21% to 2.02%.
McGann said that several hundred vaccine doses were administered in the last couple weeks in Falmouth, with a notable rise in individuals who received their first and second doses.
“I think it’s got a lot to do with the mandate for businesses with over 100 employees,” said McGann.
“You’ve seen 219 new first doses in seven days, a fairly robust number from what we’ve seen previously,” he added.
The increase brought Falmouth’s percentage of eligible residents to receive at least one dose of an approved vaccine to 89%.
The health department expects to add another category when children aged five to twelve are approved for vaccines.
“Maybe mid fall, maybe sometime in the November,” McGann said of a potential start date for child vaccinations, “and then of course we’ll be doing school-based clinics for that and get as many as we can done.”
McGann reminded residents that immunocompromised Individuals and those who are at increased risk of virus exposure because of their occupational settings are eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccine.
No update was given on the approval of Johnson &Johnson vaccines.
A mask advisory remains in effect in Falmouth.
McGann also addressed flu vaccines, stating that flu shots are available through pharmacies and that the Board of Health was finalizing the dates for planned flu clinics.
“I will be posting those hopefully in the next week or two,” said McGann, “those clinics will probably be in early to mid-November.”
The next COVID update will take place on October 15.
By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter