Falmouth Health Agent Gives Weekly COVID-19 Update

FALMOUTH – Public Health Agent Scott McGann recently gave his weekly COVID-19 update on behalf of the Town of Falmouth.
The town experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, with 43 confirmed cases during the seven-day period ending October 21, 2021.
Falmouth’s 14-day daily incidence rate per 100,000 people rose to 19.7, up from 14.4 the previous week, while the 14-day percent of positivity rose from 2.88% to 3.73% over the past week.
McGann addressed the recent approval of Moderna and Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 boosters by the FDA and CDC, advising residents to use the state’s Vaxfinder tool on Mass.gov to sign up for the booster shots.
Moderna boosters are now available to individuals 65 years of age and older, individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19, and those 18 to 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to the virus.
Booster doses of the J&J vaccine may be administered at least 2 months after receiving the original regimen to individuals 18 and older.
McGann also discussed the pending approval of vaccines for children.
“Vaccine eligibility is everyone over twelve,” said McGann. “Five to twelve year old’s is pending emergency use authorization very soon.”
He noted that the state would put an emphasis on pediatricians and primary care physicians to get out the child boosters when they are approved, but added that the town would also hold some clinics to aid in distribution of the youth vaccines.
“As long as we can get the doses, we’ll run school-based ones as well, it’s just going to be based on what the state decides to do with shipping out the doses,” said McGann.
The town will also hold a pair of flu clinics in November.
On Monday, November 8 2021, a clinic will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at the Falmouth Senior Center for residents 60 years of age and older, with a pre-registration deadline on November 2.
The second flu clinic will be held at the Gus Canty Community Center on Monday, November 15 from 3 pm to 6 pm for anyone six months of age or older, with a pre-registration deadline of November 10.
Both clinics will be preregistered by the Health Department at 508-495-7485.
“Please pre-register,” said McGann. “That way it gives us an idea of how much vaccine to bring.”
The next COVID update will take place on October 29.
By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter