Falmouth Health Agent Highlights COVID-19 Antiviral Pills Ahead Of Thanksgiving

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Heath Agent Scott McGann recently gave a weekly COVID-19 update on behalf of the board of health as Thanksgiving approaches.
Although Falmouth has a lower incidence rate than most Cape towns, the town and municipalities across the Cape and statewide are experiencing a rise in COVID cases.
McGann shared several developments in COVID-19 treatment and vaccine eligibility.
According to McGann, the town administered hundreds of new doses over the past week, especially among children aged five to eleven years, an age group which saw a rise of 8% of vaccinations among eligible individuals over the seven-day period, bringing the total up to 18%.
McGann said he expects that number to rise as more schools file reports.
McGann also touched on the approval of booster shots for all individuals statewide, saying that vaccine availability for individuals 18 and older is no longer limited to those with comorbidities or certain job functions, with eligibility open based on time elapsed after one has received their second Pfizer of Moderna shot or their initial J&J dose.
In a new development, a pair of antiviral pills designed to fight COVID, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, are also expected to become available in the near future.
“Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are two that are down the pipeline. So if you get tested positive, and you’ve got some symptoms, you can be prescribed this as an oral treatment at home,” said McGann.
“It supposedly does really, really well, especially if you’ve already been vaccinated. I think that double protection there is really big and really important because I don’t think COVID necessarily goes to zero at any soon point in time, it’s going to just sort of meander and be what it is,” he added.
McGann closed the session by advising residents to be careful and remain vigilant during the holiday.
“Just know that we are going into the winter season, the holidays are here. People are going to travel, there are going to be more get togethers, more chances for transmission, and it is what it is so we need to keep an eye on it.”
By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter