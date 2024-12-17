Falmouth Holding Meeting To Discuss Surf Drive Project

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth is inviting community members to a meeting on Wednesday focusing on the assessment of the feasibility of beach and dune nourishment on Surf Drive.

It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Main Library. The meeting will also be streamed on Zoom (Meeting ID: 886 7382 9811, Passcode: Surfdrive).

The Woods Hole Group has been retained by the town to conduct the assessment. They will share details about risks and vulnerabilities in the Surf Drive area, discuss how the nourishment may address near-and-intermediate-term coastal risks, and identify other actions to be considered to adapt to sea level rise.

The town received a coastal resilience grant award from the state to pursue the project, with a completion deadline of June 30th, 2025.

The town wants to mitigate erosion and flooding of the Surf Drive shoreline, the roadway, and the utilities that are within.

Surf Drive is one of only three transportation routes between downtown Falmouth and Woods Hole.

A second meeting on the topic will be held at a future date.