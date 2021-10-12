Falmouth Holidays by the Sea Working to Return Live Events

FALMOUTH – The Holidays by the Sea Weekend scheduled for December 3 to 5 may feature a return to live events this year, according to organizers.

The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce and Falmouth Special Events Committee said that they are both working to bring a face-to-face component to 2021’s rendition annual event.

“We felt it would be important for the community to celebrate these events in a live setting with our neighbors once again,” said Falmouth Chamber President Michael Kasparian in a statement.

“We are hopeful that Falmouth will continue to see a downtrend in COVID cases and are busy planning for a full weekend. Of course, we will follow any future mandates that may be issued by the Commonwealth in regard to COVID-19 and have contingency plans for virtual events if necessary.”

Christmas caroling at Nobska Lighthouse led by The Solstice Singers traditionally kicks of the event, though ongoing construction may require the event to be moved to an alternative location to be determined later, said organizers.

During the festival, Main Street in downtown Falmouth will be closed to traffic on the afternoon of Saturday, December 4 to allow for the Annual Jingle Jog beginning and ending on the street.

Family activities will also be hosted on Main Street and Queens Buyway by the Falmouth Village Association during the Christmas Stroll, with extended hours for holiday shopping.

The Lighting of the Falmouth Village Green ceremony has also been set for 6 pm on December 4 to allow families more time to enjoy the activities on Main Street afterwards.

The 58th Annual Christmas Parade, “Together for Christmas,” will step off from Dillingham Avenue at 12 pm on Sunday, December 5.

Parade applications are available at the Chamber’s website or at their offices on Academy Lane.