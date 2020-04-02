Falmouth Hospital Receives 2,300 Gloves from Woods Hole Research Center

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Hospital has received a donation of 2,300 gloves from the Woods Hole Research Center to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The gloves were originally set to be utilized at a science laboratory by the research center, but the lab is closed due to the pandemic.

This donation comes as medical centers across the country are looking to keep up with demand for protective equipment such as masks and gloves.

The Woods Hole Research Center has also launched a speaker series online that looks to provide learning opportunities for people isolating themselves at home.

