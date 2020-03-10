Falmouth Police Officer Resigns After Report Shows Pattern of Misconduct

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Falmouth police officer facing several allegations of sexual misconduct has resigned from his position.

Officer Clifford Harris stepped down following a months-long investigation into seven allegations of misconduct.

The department’s Internal Affairs report found the allegations were sustained in four of the instances where his behavior was “unbecoming an officer” and in violation of the department’s code of ethics.

The allegations include inappropriate behavior or touching, mostly involving the wives or fiancees of other officers.

Harris says that there are “two sides to every story” and that he wasn’t able to explain his side through the Internal Affairs investigation.