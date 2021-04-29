Falmouth Police Station Renovation Plan Moving Forward

FALMOUTH – Proposed renovations to the Falmouth police station recently made headway with the town’s select board after delays due to COVID-19.

“The police department has not been renovated since 1984. The consolidated communications that are located in the basement of the current police station have caused a change in the way that the main floor is laid out,” said Town Manager Julian Suso during a presentation to the board.

“That has created an empty space where previously police dispatch had been located.”

A feasibility study had been conducted in 2017 to provide a redesign for the building, and in 2020 the new floor plan was presented.

However, the ongoing COVID pandemic put the project on hold until the end of the year.

Resumed work on the project produced a cost estimate in March for town officials, which was reworked until the current estimate of $1,129,547 with a five percent contingency in an additional $65,000.

Suso also requested $77,000 for covering construction oversight such as bidding.

“We would be moving the records room to that central location on the main floor of the police station where previously the dispatch function had been located. The records room would then become a publicly accessible training room and community meeting room,” said Suso.

A new entry way would provide access that is more energy efficient.

The previous training room would be redesigned to join nearby offices within the building.

Only the first floor would be renovated.

Board member Nancy Taylor said that 85 percent of the visits the police department receives during a day is for the records department, emphasizing the importance of the section.

She also said that the office space was lacking for officials, with six sergeants sharing a 15 by 13 foot office space.

“It felt to me like it was claustrophobic and like we’re not providing appropriate work space,” said Taylor.

A vote will be held on the issue in November.