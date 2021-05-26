Falmouth Relaxes Outdoor Mask Policy

FALMOUTH – In light of relaxing state COVID restrictions this weekend, the Town of Falmouth will also be modifying its own mask policies.

Outdoor masking will no longer be required in the town’s busiest areas including Main Street and Water Street in Woods Hole.

The change is effective immediately and is a reversal of mandates put forward last August.

Board members said that other mask policies, including mandatory face coverings inside public buildings, will be revisited at a later date after more public health data can be collected as the summer season begins on Cape Cod.

They also reminded residents that though the town may be relaxing its mask policies, businesses may have their own rules on requiring face coverings.

Governor Charlie Baker previously announced that most COVID-19 safety restrictions in the state will be lifted on May 29, allowing all industries to fully reopen at 100 percent capacity.

On June 15, the Commonwealth’s state of emergency will officially end.