Public Invited To Discuss Falmouth Digital Equity Plan

FALMOUTH – Residents, businesses, and organizations in Falmouth are being invited to attend an upcoming workshop to learn about and contribute to the town’s digital equity plan.

The session is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Falmouth Public Library.

The project is funded by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute using American Rescue Plan Act funds and aims to address access to fast, equitable, and reliable internet service for all individuals and families.

Experts say internet access has become increasingly essential to living in and participating in the modern economy and democratic society.

“We want to ensure that everyone in Falmouth – from the workers who drive our service economy to families with school-aged children, retirees, and those facing the high cost of housing – can stay connected and access the full benefits of the internet,” said Falmouth Town Manager Mike Renshaw.

Discussion points will include availability, cost, technology needed for various aspects of life, and digital literacy.

Food and beverages will be provided for the event. To learn more about the project, click here.