Falmouth River Restoration Nears Completion

FALMOUTH – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has announced that the Childs River Restoration project is nearing completion.

A new culvert underneath the roadway has been installed, allowing water to flow through the new river channel in which broom trout and other aquatic life access is restored.

The goal of the Childs River Restoration is to provide new cold water habitat for fish species such as brook trout, American eel, and herring by replacing a failed fish ladder and removing an earthen dam.

Additionally, the project seeks to return the Garner and Farley bogs to wetland habitat for waterfowl and wildlife.

The APCC has been assisting the Falmouth Rod and Gun Club and other partners in planning and coordinating the project since 2017.

The estimated cost of the project is around $2.5 million.

The wild brook trout that once lived in Childs river were extirpated when their habitat was degraded by cranberry bogs and mill dam construction.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter