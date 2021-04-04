Falmouth Road Project to Conclude Ahead of Schedule

FALMOUTH – Resurfacing of the road on Main Street in Falmouth is scheduled to conclude earlier than initially expected.

The work is set to begin Tuesday, April 6, and carry on until it’s done.

The area of Main Street from Shore Street to Falmouth Heights Road will be getting a full-width resurfacing.

Meanwhile, the state’s portion of Main Street which consists of the section from Falmouth Heights Road to the Stop n Shop intersection will only be getting a single-lane resurface.

Traffic will be altered to accommodate this work throughout the week.

Safety details and detours will be in place when the work is occurring.

This work will be the conclusion of the Falmouth water main replacement project, which has already spanned over several years.

Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso expressed his thanks to, “the public and members of our business community for their patience and understanding” surrounding the project.”

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter