You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Safety Monitor Fired for Brandishing Gun in School

Falmouth Safety Monitor Fired for Brandishing Gun in School

November 15, 2023

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – A Falmouth safety monitor has been removed from his position after arming himself with a personal firearm on the school grounds he worked at in response to a potential safety issue.

The incident occurred on September 14 at the Morse Pond School, when William Langmead violated district protocol in addition to state laws by arming himself before notifying superiors or the police.

On September 14, a man drove onto the school grounds on a moped with a BB gun, which prompted a shelter-in-place response at the school.

Dismissal time was delayed, but police said there was no risk to students.

In a statement at this week’s school committee meeting, Police Chief Jeffery Lourie said he hopes to have a school resource officer in place at the school by next year.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 