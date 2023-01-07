You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Seeks Public Input on Next Town Manager

January 7, 2023

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board is seeking public input on their search for the town’s next town manager.

The board is hosting a community forum to offer residents the chance to give input on the desired qualities, strengths, and traits of the person who next takes on the job. 

The session comes after this summer saw Falmouth negotiate a separate agreement with Town Manager Julian Suso after he initially refused to resign from the role at the request of the select board.  

In the agreement, Suso agreed to resign and the town rescinded votes to terminate him from the position. 

Peter Johnson-Staub has been serving as acting town manager since Suso’s departure. 

The board has been working on searching for a candidate

In addition to the meeting, comments can also be sent to the board by emailing [email protected].

They can also be mailed into Town Hall. All comments must be received by Monday, January 30. 

The community forum is happening on Wednesday, January 11 at the Lawrence School Auditorium from 5:30pm – 7pm. 

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

