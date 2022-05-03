Falmouth Select Board Gives Town Manager Negative Review

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth select board recently gave Town Manager Julian Suso a critical evaluation that spoke negatively of his performance in the role.

Board chair Douglas Brown read the evaluation that celebrated Suso’s budgetary and project management skills, but also expressed concern over unexplained resignations by employees as well as little communication with town leaders as well as the public.

“Board members spend an inordinate amount of time fielding complaints from both voters and town staff regarding Mr. Suso’s leadership and communication style. It is constant and it plagues almost every project or policy the select board wishes to advance,” said Brown.

He also added that comments from the town cite a lack of trust in Suso as well as a defensive posture towards questions from the public.

“While this may be untrue, this is how a vast number of residents and staff perceive Mr. Suso,” said Brown.

Suso said that he will be responsive to the review, and highlighted the numerous priorities that he has accomplished in his tenure in the position, including online permitting and advances for sandwich road fire station project.

“As has been the case over my 11 year tenure, I will continue to strive to provide the best possible service to the select board and the town. I have and will continue to take seriously any and all constructive criticism of my performance,” said Suso.