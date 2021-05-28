Falmouth Selectmen Address End of Restaurant Outdoor Service Provisions

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Select Board members will send a letter to Governor Charlie Baker and the State Senate regarding concerns on the expiration of emergency provisions allowing restaurants to expand outdoor service.

“A lot of these places, they’re trying to staff for this outdoor space, they’ve invested money into the outdoor space, and they’re really trying to plan for their summer,” said Select Board Chairperson Megan English Braga during the meeting.

“They thought they had until November for these outdoor spaces.”

The provisions were originally set to expire in November, said Braga, or until a period of time after the rescinding of the Commonwealth’s state of emergency.

Governor Baker previously announced that the emergency order would end officially on June 15, leaving some businesses confused on the expiration of the provisions and their special permits.

Braga said that she spoke with state legislators who recommended that the board express their desire for clarity to the Governor’s office and state senate to help bring attention to the issue.

“People are in a business mode. For them to have to shift gears and throttle down right in the middle of the season, I don’t think that’s fair. They’ve had a difficult time as it is,” said board member Sam Patterson.

“I would like to see if we can’t petition the state to extend that opportunity to have the outdoor seating through November.”

The select board unanimously agreed to authorize Town Manager Julian Suso to write the letter.