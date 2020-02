FALMOUTH – The new Falmouth Senior Center will be holding its grand opening celebration on Friday, March 20.

After ground was broken for the project in 2018, the senior center located along Main Street is ready to open its doors to the public.

Services are being moved from the John DeMello Senior Center.

Selectmen and other town officials will be on hand to commemorate the grand opening, and members of the public are invited to join.

The grand opening will take place from 3 to 5 p.m.