Falmouth to Host Virtual Town Meeting

FALMOUTH- Falmouth will hold a virtual town meeting on Monday, January 25.

This meeting is operating under the town meeting warrant originally secured for a meeting on November 16 which did not end up taking place.

Participants who preregistered will gather over Zoom.

Public access to view the town meeting will also be given.

For those that have access to participate in the meeting or plan on viewing the meeting, it will be starting at 7:00.

Those interested may also view the precinct meeting which took place on January 13.

