Falmouth Town Meeting Approves Nip Bottle and Plastic Water Bottle Ban

FALMOUTH – Falmouth is the first town on Cape Cod to ban the sale of nip bottles.

Voters approved the measure at Town Meeting recently with the town hoping that it would address the litter problem and make the roadways safer by limiting drinking and driving incidents.

The ban will go into effect on October 1, 2021.

Other towns on the Cape including Mashpee have considered enacting bans of their own on nip bottles.

The ban was one of many articles voted on at Town Meeting, which was held at Falmouth High School.

Residents also approved a single-use plastic water bottle ban and a petition article that called for the West Falmouth Fire Station to stay open and staffed until a new station is open.

The meeting was continued from June 22nd.

The ban on the sale of single-use plastic water bottles in the town, which was put forward by Sustainable Practices, begins on September 1, 2021.