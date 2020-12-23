Falmouth Town Website Gets Makeover, New Domain Name

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth’s official website has received a new look and domain name.

Officials announced that the new looking website has been designed to make it easier and more efficient for residents and visitors to find the information.

In addition, the website’s domain name has been changed from “falmouthmass.us” to “falmouthama.gov.” The “.gov” address is only available to government agencies within the United States, ensuring visitors to the website that they’re at the right place.

Town Manager Julian Suso said that more additions to their online hub are expected to debut next year.