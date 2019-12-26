Falmouth’s Plastic Bottle Ban Begins in September

FALMOUTH – Falmouth selectmen have voted to enact the municipal plastic bottle ban in the town on September 1, 2020.

The sale of beverages in single-use plastic containers on town-owned land will be prohibited after that date.

The delayed implementation lets organizations and businesses proceed through the summer season with no hindrances.

Chairwoman Megan English Braga said that large activities in the town, such as the annual Falmouth Road Race, can continue usual operations before changing their practices.

“The goal of this was never–and even in terms of the petitioners–was never to really make this onerous, but, really, to get the community to come together,” English Braga said.

Some members of the board suggested moving the ban date up, but Selectwoman Susan Moran said that doing so could complicate things during the busiest time of the year.

“It might be hard to do that right in the middle of their season,” Moran said, “because I’m sure they have contracts that go either way.”

The schools in Falmouth have already implemented the ban. The town-wide ban was passed at town meeting in November. The approval required the board to set a ban date of no later than the first of September.