Family Pantry of Cape Cod Remaining Open Amid COVID-19 Response

HARWICH – As the COVID-19 response continues, the Family Pantry of Cape Cod is remaining open regular hours with some restrictions.

“We’ve changed our distribution process so that clients do not enter the building so that supports the social distancing for our clients and our volunteers and vice versa, so that was a pretty big change that we put in place,” said Family Pantry Executive Director Christine Menard.

“That’s the biggest change that we have had to date but the new process is working really well so we are happy about that and we are still open normal hours and we are still here just like we’ve been for 30 years, we’re here to feed people and we are going to keep doing this until we can’t.”

Menard said that with current work restrictions allowing only essential employees to work, the pantry has seen an increase in clients.

“The further people get away from their last paycheck the more the pantry will ramp up,” said Menard.

“We don’t even think we’ve seen a tenth of what we will be facing here over the next few weeks.”

The organization has no geographical restrictions will serve anyone who needs it.

New clients are asked to simply come to the pantry and a staff member will register them.

Currently the pantry is looking for volunteers so that they can build a pool of volunteers as the pandemic continues.

The facility is also currently taking donations with Menard stating that for every dollar donated they can provide four meals as they have a strong relationship with the Greater Boston Food Bank.

“Cash is king,” Menard said when speaking about donations.

To make a donation or find a volunteer application, visit www.thefamilypantry.com.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the pantry’s office, located at 133 Queen Anne Road, Harwich.

Interested residents can also become a “Bag a Month” member by texting the word “Hunger” to 80100 and a payment of $25 to $100 will be donated to the Pantry and will appear on the donator’s phone bill.

Most town recycling centers have closed due to the pandemic and as such, the pantry is accepting bottles and cans.

Clients are asked to drop their bottles and cans off at the pantry, however no glass bottles will be accepted.