You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Family Pantry Provides Toys to 600 Cape Cod Kids

Family Pantry Provides Toys to 600 Cape Cod Kids

December 24, 2021

HARWICH – As Christmas arrives, the Family Pantry of Cape Cod has thanked everybody involved in making their recent toy drive possible.

The organization’s 31st annual Toy Day recently took place, as 600 local children were given toys to mark the holiday season.

Bags filled with age-appropriate toys were distributed, while 50 bicycles were anonymously donated and given away through a lottery for kids aged 10 through 14.

A total of 60 volunteers gave hundreds of hours to the cause, according to the pantry.

More information on the drive can be found on the Family Pantry of Cape Cod’s website and Facebook page.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 