Family Pantry Provides Toys to 600 Cape Cod Kids

HARWICH – As Christmas arrives, the Family Pantry of Cape Cod has thanked everybody involved in making their recent toy drive possible.

The organization’s 31st annual Toy Day recently took place, as 600 local children were given toys to mark the holiday season.

Bags filled with age-appropriate toys were distributed, while 50 bicycles were anonymously donated and given away through a lottery for kids aged 10 through 14.

A total of 60 volunteers gave hundreds of hours to the cause, according to the pantry.

More information on the drive can be found on the Family Pantry of Cape Cod’s website and Facebook page.