Family Pantry Stays Stable, Preparing for “New Normal”

HARWICH – The Family Pantry of Cape Cod is anticipating a “new normal” that will emerge after the initial outbreak of COVID-19.

The need for resources has “stabilized,” according to Executive Director Christine Menard.

“I think it’s kind of plateaued as to where the growth goes, so we should be OK,” she said.

Menard said that only financial donations are being accepted at this time, as the pantry is still limited in terms of what physical materials they can receive. She also added that supply lines remain in tact.

Volunteer turnout has been strong over the past few months, but a transition period is to be expected as people begin to go back to work. Barring another spike in cases, Menard is prepared for that to be the case.

“Everybody’s hit their so-called ‘new normal’ and they’re adjusting, and I think that’s where we’ve kind of seen where we’ve plateaued and we’ll probably be at this rate,” she said.

With that, however, seasonal residents are coming back to the area as others return to full-time jobs. Those seasonal residents, Menard said, are known to volunteer their time consistently.

In the meantime, Menard said that the pandemic is still very much a considerable issue. Because of that, she anticipates that curbside service will be utilized for a longer period of time. Clothing is also not being distributed at this time due to the virus outbreak.

For more information, visit the pantry’s website by clicking here.