Family Pantry Still Going Strong During Pandemic

HARWICH – Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Family Pantry of Cape Cod is still operating and aiding those in need within the area.

“We’ve been at this now for almost nine weeks and so far we’re holding up well, so we are happy to be here to serve the community,” said Executive Director Christine Menard.

The pantry has not seen a shortage of food or volunteers, according to Menard.

Social distancing and other CDC-recommended practices are being done by staff members and volunteers at the pantry. They have also implemented curbside pickups for food.

Menard said that new client visits are up approximately 15% at the pantry. But even with that rate, food supplies remain strong, as the pantry has a partnership with the Greater Boston Food Bank.

“As long as the volunteers stay with us, which they have, and as long as the supply chain is intact, which it is, then it looks like we will be in good shape for the foreseeable future,” Menard said.

Food and clothing contributions are not being accepted due to the virus, although financial donations are still being welcomed and are helpful going forward. Volunteer applications are also still open for those interested in spending time to help.

Visit the pantry’s website by clicking here to learn more.