Family Table Collaborative Announces Upcoming Meal Distribution

HYANNIS – The Family Table Collaborative (FTC) has announced that its next meal distribution will take place on Thursday, January 27 at the Hyannis Youth Center.

Those interested in receiving a free meal can sign up by texting the FTC at (774) 251-9502 with their name and the number of people they are feeding included in the message.

The FTC will respond with a message acknowledging the request, after which those receiving a meal can show up at the Youth Center between 4:30 to 5:30 pm to receive their free meal.

The event will be held in a drive through format for pickup orders.

The deadline to send messages and receive a free meal is midnight on Sunday, January 23.

The Family Table Collaborative is a self-sustaining non-profit providing prepared meals to families in need since March 2020.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter