Family Table Collaborative to Host Thanksgiving Day Dinner

YARMOUTH – The Family Table Collaborative, a local community kitchen, has announced a Thanksgiving Day dinner on Thursday November 24, at 12 P.M.

The organization said they will be able to serve 200 people and the dinner will be open to all members of the community.

Reservations are required. Collaborative officials are asking attendees to pay what they can, and said no one will be turned away if they are unable to donate.

The event will take place at 1338 Route 28, South Yarmouth. Seating is limited and reservations can be made by calling the Family Table Collaborative at (508)348-4777.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.Com News Center