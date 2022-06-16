You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FDA Advisers Endorse 1st COVID-19 Shots for Kids Under 5

FDA Advisers Endorse 1st COVID-19 Shots for Kids Under 5

June 16, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The first COVID-19 shots for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers in the U.S. have moved a step closer.

An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration gave a thumbs-up Wednesday to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children under 5. It’s the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus and many parents have been anxiously waiting to protect their little children.

If the FDA authorizes the shots, there’s one more review at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After all the regulatory hurdles are cleared, the shots should be available early next week at doctor’s offices, hospitals, and pharmacies.

By Lindsey Tanner and Mike Stobbe, Associated Press

