FDA Approves Much-Debated Alzheimer’s Drug Panned by Experts

June 8, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government health officials have approved the first drug that they say may help slow Alzheimer’s disease.

The decision came after the agency’s independent advisers said the treatment hadn’t been shown to help treat the brain-destroying disease.

The Food and Drug Administration is not required to follow the advisers’ advice and approved the infused drug from Biogen.

It’s the first new Alzheimer’s treatment in nearly 20 years and the only one that FDA has backed to treat the underlying disease, rather than manage symptoms.

One physician who voted against the drug says he is surprised and disappointed by the approval.

 By Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

