FDA Backs Pfizer COVID-19 Boosters for Seniors, High-Risk

September 22, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has moved a step closer to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to seniors and others at high risk from the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday signed off on such shots as a way to shore up protection in those groups.

This is not a done deal yet: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to weigh in on who it believes should get boosters and when.

The Biden administration wants to dispense third doses of the vaccine amid the spread of the delta variant, which has driven U.S. deaths and cases back up to levels not seen since last winter.

By MATTHEW PERRONE, LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE, The Associated Press
