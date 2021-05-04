You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FDA Expected to OK Pfizer Vaccine for Teens Within Week

FDA Expected to OK Pfizer Vaccine for Teens Within Week

May 4, 2021

Courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 by next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

That’s according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process.

The FDA action would be followed by a meeting of a federal vaccine advisory committee to discuss whether to recommend the shot for 12- to 15-year-olds. Then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would act on the committee’s recommendation.

Those steps could be completed in a matter of days.

By Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press

