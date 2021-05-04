FDA Expected to OK Pfizer Vaccine for Teens Within Week

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 by next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

That’s according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process.

The FDA action would be followed by a meeting of a federal vaccine advisory committee to discuss whether to recommend the shot for 12- to 15-year-olds. Then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would act on the committee’s recommendation.

Those steps could be completed in a matter of days.

By Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press