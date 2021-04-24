You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FDA: N95 Masks, Now Plentiful, Should No Longer be Reused

April 24, 2021

Courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

WASHINGTON (AP) – Medical providers may soon return to using one medical N95 mask per patient, a practice that was suspended during the pandemic due to deadly supply shortages.

The Biden Administration says there are now adequate supplies of N95 masks, and that hospitals and health care facilities should transition away from rationing the safety equipment.

The National Nurses Union, the largest professional association of registered nurses in the country, calls the new guidance “a tiny step in the right direction” but “ultimately fails” to protect nurses because it allows employers to use their discretion about what normal N95 supply is.

By Martha Mendoza and Juliet Linderman, Associated Press

