FDA Says Single-Dose Shot from J&J Prevents Severe COVID

February 24, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An analysis by U.S. regulators says Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine provides strong protection against severe COVID-19.

The report Wednesday confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19.

On Friday, a panel of experts to the Food and Drug Administration will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend the long-anticipated shot.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision within days.

If the FDA clears the J&J shot for U.S. use, it won’t boost vaccine supplies significantly right away.

Only a few million doses are expected to be ready for shipping in the first week.

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press
