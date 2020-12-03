You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fed Reports Slowing U.S. Economic Activity Due to Virus Surge

Fed Reports Slowing U.S. Economic Activity Due to Virus Surge

December 3, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP)-A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country has found that economic activity in several regions slowed in November as coronavirus cases surged.

The Fed report released Wednesday says that overall, the Fed’s 12 regional banks characterize the economic expansion as “modest or moderate.” But it notes that three Midwest regions and the Philadelphia region reported activity had begun to slow in early November as COVID-19 cases surged.

The report says that most districts found that optimism among business contacts has “waned” with many citing concerns about the wave of virus cases and renewed lockdown restrictions.

By Martin Crutsinger, Associated Press

