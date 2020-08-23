Federal Judge: Right Whales Need More Protection

HYANNIS-A federal judge has recently ruled that North Atlantic right whales must receive more protection from federal government entities by next May.

Judge James Boasberg made the ruling in response to a lawsuit from 2018, which calls for these protections to come in response to dangers these animals face such as fishing gear entanglements and boat strikes.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature recently listed the North Atlantic right whale as a “critically endangered” species, as there are about 400 of the whales remaining.