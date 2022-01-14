You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Federal Testing Website Launches Next Week, 4 Tests Per Home

Federal Testing Website Launches Next Week, 4 Tests Per Home

January 14, 2022

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday.

The announcement on Friday comes as the administration looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home.

Americans shouldn’t expect a rapid turn-around on the orders and Americans will have to plan ahead and request the tests well before they meet federal guidelines for when to use a test.

The White House said “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through the United States Postal Service, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first class package service in the continental United States.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 