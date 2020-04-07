You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Feds Extend Waiver on Monitors for Some East Coast Fisheries

April 7, 2020

Courtesy of NOAA Fisheries

BOSTON (AP) — The federal government has extended a waiver on the requirement for at-sea monitors for some East Coast fisheries.

Fishing boats often carry human observers, or at-sea monitors, to gather data that is important to the management of fisheries.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the rule is waived in some northeastern U.S. fisheries until at least April 18.

NOAA said in a statement that it will “continue to evaluate the need for further extensions of this waiver on a weekly basis.”

The waiver is a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

