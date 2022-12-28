You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Feds: Vanishing Right Whale Must Remain On Endangered List

Feds: Vanishing Right Whale Must Remain On Endangered List

December 28, 2022

COURTESY OF NOAA FISHERIES
Endangered North Atlantic right whales

PORTLAND, ME (AP) — Federal officials say the fading North Atlantic right whale will remain protected under the Endangered Species Act and requires a series of protective steps to stave off extinction.

The whales number only about 340 and they have declined in population in recent years.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a review of the whale’s status on Tuesday that said the whale is continuing to decline and has not met many of the recovery criteria outlined in its recovery plan.

Protection of the whale is a source of dispute between conservationists and commercial fishermen because one of the top threats to the animals is entanglement in fishing gear.

BY PATRICK WHITTLE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 