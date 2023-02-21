You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FEMA Offers $4.5M for COVID Testing for Mass. Daycare Sites

FEMA Offers $4.5M for COVID Testing for Mass. Daycare Sites

February 21, 2023

HYANNIS – Nearly $4.5 million are being provided to Massachusetts by the federal government for testing reimbursements during the coronavirus pandemic.

Screenings for daycare facilities statewide will be funded through the money provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The Massachusetts Department of Early and Childhood Education and Care will be repaid for testing children and staff members, along with other endeavors that took place between March 2021 and June 2022.

Mobile collection sites along with transport and processing are some of the things that are being refunded through FEMA’s aid.

The federal agency has offered over $1.5 billion in total to Massachusetts groups for pandemic-related relief.

