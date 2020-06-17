FEMA selects Mashpee teen for 2020 Youth Preparedness Council

MASHPEE – Tuesday, FEMA announced the 2020–2021 Youth Preparedness Council members.

FEMA selected Hunter Tobey of Mashpee, Massachusetts from FEMA Region 1 along with six other new members to join the returning council members. Council members were selected based on their dedication to public service, community involvement and potential to expand their impact as national supporters for youth preparedness.

FEMA created the council in 2012 to bring together young leaders from across the country who are interested in supporting disaster preparedness nationally and locally. The council is made up of 15 members from grades eight through 11 representing 13 states and territories. The council supports FEMA’s commitment to build a culture of preparedness in the United States. The council provides an avenue to engage young people by considering their perspectives, feedback and opinions.

Council members meet with FEMA staff throughout their term to provide input on strategies, initiatives and projects.

To learn more about FEMA’s Youth Preparedness Council, visit: www.ready.com/youth-preparedness-council.