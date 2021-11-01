FEMA To Compensate Three South Coast Hospitals For Pandemic Costs

HYANNIS – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will award almost $3.2 million to the state to cover COVID expenses for three non-profit community hospitals in southeastern Massachusetts from January to September 2020, including Tobey Hospital in Wareham.

Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River and St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford were the other hospitals to receive compensation.

Federal funding in the amount of $3,195,061 will go to Southcoast Hospitals Group, Inc to cover expenses such as surgical masks, N95/KN95, and gloves during the pandemic months.

Statewide, FEMA has provided over $763 million in Public Assistance grants to cover costs related to the pandemic.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Massachusetts with these costs,” said FEMA Region I Acting Regional Administrator Paul Ford.

“Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is crucial to their success, and our success as a nation.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter