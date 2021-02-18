Fernandes Named Tourism Committee Vice Chair

BOSTON – Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes has been named as the Vice Chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Cultural Development.

Fernandes said that he aims to support industries and endeavors within those fields through direct oversight.

The representative will also be serving on three additional committees on Beacon Hill: the House Standing Committee on Ways and Means as well as on Global Warming and Climate Change, and on the Joint Standing Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy.