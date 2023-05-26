You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Figawi Race Sets Sail Saturday

May 26, 2023

HYANNIS – Figawi Race Weekend is officially underway.

The 52nd running of the regatta will be held on Saturday, May 27, with a number of events to commemorate the race taking place as well.

Registration for the event will begin at the Hyannis Yacht Club at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 26, with a welcome party featuring live music.

From there, racers will line up along the Hyannisport Jetty Saturday morning before setting sail to Nantucket Harbor. Viewers will be able to watch at Kalmus Beach from 8 to 10 a.m. as mariners prepare for the race.

Awards will be presented on Sunday, May 28.

To learn more, visit the event’s website by clicking here.

