You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Seal and White Shark Study to be Released April 11

Seal and White Shark Study to be Released April 11

April 8, 2022

Photo courtesy of the Town of Barnstable

WOODS HOLE – Research related to a study on growing seal and white shark populations off Cape Cod will be released to the public on Monday, April 11.

Organizations that worked on the study–which was funded through the Woods Hole Sea Grant–include the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, the Cape Cod Commercial Fisherman’s Alliance, and the Center for Coastal Studies.

The project aimed to investigate the experiences and attitudes felt towards seals and white sharks across the area from residents, fishermen, and tourists.

The results of the study will be revealed at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution at 10 a.m.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 