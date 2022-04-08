Seal and White Shark Study to be Released April 11

WOODS HOLE – Research related to a study on growing seal and white shark populations off Cape Cod will be released to the public on Monday, April 11.

Organizations that worked on the study–which was funded through the Woods Hole Sea Grant–include the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, the Cape Cod Commercial Fisherman’s Alliance, and the Center for Coastal Studies.

The project aimed to investigate the experiences and attitudes felt towards seals and white sharks across the area from residents, fishermen, and tourists.

The results of the study will be revealed at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution at 10 a.m.