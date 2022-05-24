Fire Officials: Plug Air Conditioners Directly Into Walls

HYANNIS – As the summer approaches and temperatures rise, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding residents to be smart when plugging in their air conditioners and other appliances.

AC units should be plugged directly into wall outlets, according to state fire officials, as opposed to power strips or extension cords. Major appliances can run the risk of overloading an outlet that isn’t directly inside of a wall, which could lead to a fire.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said that electrical fires are the third biggest cause of residential fires in Massachusetts, along with the second-leading cause of deaths related to fires.

The department also recommends ensuring that electrical cords are not damaged or overloading outlets, while only using one device plugged into a power strip at a time.

Gadgets such as phones or laptops should only be charged on stable surfaces; they should not be charged on a bed or a couch. Extension cords are only meant for temporary use, and cords should not be kept under furniture or rugs.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services’ website by clicking here.