Fire Prevention Week Highlights Home Alarm Sounds

HYANNIS – The National Fire Protection Association is drawing attention to the different sounds that modern smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms make during this years National Fire Prevention week.

It takes place from October 3-9, 2021 under the theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”.

“Every home is required to have working smoke alarms and most are also equipped to have CO alarms,” said State Fire Marshall Peter Ostroskey.

“When these alarms beep or chirp, its time to take action. Make sure everyone in your home recognizes these sounds, understand what they mean, and knows how to respond.”

The association is advising the public that a continuous series of three or four oud beeps emanating from an alarm means smoke, fire, or carbon monoxide. When that pattern is heard, residents are advised to get outside and call 9-1-1.

A chirping alarm, which rings every 30 or 60 seconds, means the alarm’s batteries, or the entire alarm must be replaced.

“If your smoke or CO alarms take replaceable batteries, we recommend changing the batteries twice a year, usually at the beginning and end of daylight-saving time,” said Ostroskey.

“Sealed alarms with non-replaceable batteries should be replaced after ten years,” he added.

The association is also advising the public to be vigilant towards posted manufacturing dates on home alarms, which have had the manufacturing date printed on the back for over a decade.

If the date on a smoke alarm is more than 10 years old, if the date on a CO alarm is more than five to seven years old, or if there is no date on the alarm, then it is recommended to replace the alarm.

Special alarms and devices are available for those who are deaf or hard of hearing and may not be able to hear typical alarms to alert them when there is danger present.

Individuals are advised to follow cleaning instruction provided by alarm manufacturers and to frequently test alarms, replacing them when necessary.

“Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a fire in half, and working CO alarms can alert you to a deadly gas that you can’t see, taste, or smell,” said Ostroskey.

“The noises these alarms make can be the difference between life and death-s make sure you and your loved ones learn the sounds of safety.

For more Fire Prevention Week tips, visit www.FPW.org

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter