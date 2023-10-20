Fire Training Event Sponsored by Barnstable County

BARNSTABLE – A full day training event for local firefighters and emergency responders has been announced by Barnstable County’s Center for Public Safety Training, and will be held on Saturday, October 28 starting at 8:00 a.m.

The event, named ‘Lower Cape Skills Day’, is being held in Wellfleet to make it easily accessible to firefighters and emergency responders from Eastham, Wellfleet, Truro, and Provincetown.

Registration for the event will be open to all local firefighters and emergency responders, and will focus on helping enhance skills and knowledge in critical areas of rescue operations.

The Cape Cod Center for Public Safety Training states they provide top-quality standards-based training, with topics including car fires, forcible entry, roof ventilation, and using air bags and struts at motor vehicle crashes.

Hosted at the Wellfleet Elementary School, participants who wish to participate in training evolutions with fire training props must bring National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) compliant personal protective equipment (PPE) and a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).